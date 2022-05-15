Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Carl Starfelt insists Celtic won't stand still as they look to build on a brilliant first year under Ange Postecoglou, with the defender saying the Champions League group stage is "just the start". (Daily Record) external-link

Norway international Jens Petter Hauge says German fans were surprised by Rangers' victories over Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig and insists his Eintracht Frankfurt side will be ready for strong opponents in Wednesday's Europa League final. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Ibrox manager Graeme Souness reckons it will be Rangers' greatest achievement if they win the Europa League - but he's disappointed that the whole country will not be cheering them on. (Daily Express) external-link

Rangers players must "feel the stress" of their first European final since 2008 and embrace it, says Dutch legend Ruud Gullit. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada has heaped praise on Rangers and insists the Ibrox side have the ability to seriously "hurt" his side. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibernian could make a managerial appointment this week as Lee Johnson and Jon Dahl Tomasson go head to head for the Easter Road job. (Edinburgh Evening News, subscription required) external-link

Hibernian coach David Gray hopes to remain at the club under the new incoming manager after ending the season in his second interim period in charge. (Scotsman, subscription required) external-link

Hearts defender Craig Halkett reveals he has been working out in an extreme environment chamber in order to recover from an ankle injury in time for the Scottish Cup final. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen hero Willie Miller reckons club chairman Dave Cormack has got too many of the big calls wrong and needs to learn lessons from this shambolic campaign. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Blair Spittal remains tight-lipped over his Ross County future, with the midfielder's three-year contract close to expiration. (Press & Journal, subscription required) external-link

Dundee United striker Tony Watt reckons the Tannadice club's fourth place finish has silenced the snipers saying his January switch from Motherwell was a "backwards step". (Courier, subscription required) external-link