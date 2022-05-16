Last updated on .From the section Football

Steven Gerrard could play a decisive role in the title race

Steven Gerrard could finally have another chance to deliver the Premier League title for Liverpool.

The former Reds player takes his Aston Villa side to the Etihad on the final day of the season, with a potential opportunity to do his old club a favour.

Meanwhile, Mark Noble tidied up after himself as he bid farewell to West Ham, Erling Haaland was spotted clubbing in full Dortmund tracksuit and Emma Hayes' Chelsea continued to make history.

All of that and more in this week's best football tweets...

1. 'We don't let this slip'

A slip-up against West Ham delayed the title party for Manchester City while not derailing plans entirely.

City came from 2-0 down to draw level and could have won the match had Riyad Mahrez scored a late penalty.

Liverpool fans will now look to Aston Villa, managed by former captain Steven Gerrard, to do them a favour when the Villains play City on the final day of the season.

Could it be a chance of redemption for Gerrard, whose slip against Chelsea in 2014 helped hand City the title that season?

Forwards HMS narrative!

Steven Gerrard may have some painful memories to expunge

2. Always working for the team

That match with Manchester City was also the final home game for 'Mr West Ham', Mark Noble.

The 35-year-old has spent his entire 18-year senior career with the Hammers, making 566 appearances for the club. He will retire at the end of the season.

On Sunday, he showed again what a loyal servant he has been, even able to play the sweeper role when called upon.

3. 'One miss is all it takes'

A dramatic cup final between between Liverpool and Chelsea was settled on sudden-death penalties for the second time this season.

Among the revellers at the final whistle was honorary scouser Dua Lipa.

She has become a favourite on the Kop since performing her hit One Kiss at the 2018 Champions League final.

A particularly nice moment after the match was Liverpool celebrating with former Egyptian footballer Moamen Zakaria, who hasn't played football since he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

4. Hayesy days

After the Chelsea men's team fell just short of the mark on Saturday, Emma Hayes' women beat Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday to retain the Women's FA Cup and complete the Double.

Just last weekend, Chelsea wrapped up a third successive Women's Super League title. They are truly history makers.

Sam Kerr (who else?) scored the winner in added time but the goal of the match was this fine strike from Erin Cuthbert.

5. Short fuse undoes Everton

Everton blew the chance to guarantee Premier League survival on Sunday with a loss at home to Brentford. A catalogue of errors did for the Toffees, including an own goal and having two players sent off.

Substitute Salomon Rondon spent just four minutes on the pitch before being dismissed for a reckless challenge on Brentford left-back Rico Henry.

Blues fans tried to gain a competitive advantage before the match by setting off fireworks outside the Brentford team hotel.

It didn't seem the London club were too impressed, however.

6. Big mouth strikes again

The cat is out of the bag - Aston Villa have managed to retain the services of star midfielder Philippe Coutinho, making his loan move from Barcelona into a permanent one.

7. Unstoppable

Meanwhile, we cannot stop looking at the breakdown of the Barcelona women's team's season.

8. The meme that won't go away

Elsewhere in Spain, Sevilla are in the Champions League qualification places.

The club have won a whopping six Europa League trophies - all since 2006. Could they add a first Champions League title to that collection?

9. Souness has spoken

Meanwhile, Rangers, will travel to the city of Seville to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Former player and coach Graeme Souness had this message for travelling fans.

10. Werder party at?

German club Werder Bremen secured promotion back to the top flight on the final day of the season with a win over Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

This is what it meant to the fans.

11. Club merchandise

Erling Haaland, who will join Manchester City this summer, has spent some of the weekend saying goodbye to Borussia Dortmund fans.

The 21-year-old scored a penalty in his final match with the club and then headed out to celebrate.

12. Court jester

And, finally, of all the unseemliness that has emerged from the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case, this cruel barb aimed at Wayne Rooney's recently relegated Derby County seemed particularly unnecessary.