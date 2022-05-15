Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Sam Baldock has scored 121 goals in 429 professional matches since making his debut for Milton Keynes Dons in 2005

Oxford United striker Sam Baldock has signed a new two-year contract.

The 33-year-old moved to the League One side on a short-term deal in February after leaving Derby County and scored four goals in seven appearances.

The former Reading, Brighton, Bristol City and West Ham striker grew up as an Oxford United supporter.

"I walked through the door back in February and it felt like the right place straight away," Baldock told the club website. external-link

"The badge has always had a special place in mine and my family's hearts ever since it was the first club we watched live at the Manor."

Baldock has not played since injuring his knee after scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Burton Albion on 5 March.

But U's manager Karl Robinson said Baldock's experience and personality were major reasons why he offered him a fresh contract.

"He's not just a really good player, Sam is also a tremendous character, a winner and a leader," he said.

"He fits in so well with what we are building here and clearly understands what it means to pull on the yellow shirt.

"After three years of going close, this year is all about mentality and there are certain non-negotiables. Some players will leave as a result but Sam will certainly fit in with it straight away.

"The fans took to him immediately and I am sure they will be just as excited to see him sign as we are."