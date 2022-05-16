Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Johnnie Jackson's 19-year playing career ended four years ago at Charlton

AFC Wimbledon have appointed former Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson as their new manager.

The Dons have been looking for a permanent boss since Mark Robinson parted company with the club in March.

Wimbledon will play in League Two next season after finishing 23rd in League One, with just six wins from 46 games.

Jackson has agreed a two-year deal with the Dons and will be assisted by his former Charlton coach Terry Skiverton, who also spent 12 years as a coach at Yeovil Town.

"I am extremely familiar with the AFC Wimbledon story and have total respect for what the fans have achieved - especially the marvellous new ground," Jackson told the club website.

"AFC Wimbledon and the Cherry Red Records Stadium don't belong in League Two and I'll be doing everything possible to get us back up again."

Jackson succeeded Nigel Adkins at the Valley last October, initially on an interim basis, before taking the job permanently in December.

His tenure began well, with the Addicks winning six of his first nine games in charge as he led the club from 22nd place to 11th in League One, taking 20 points from a possible 27.

But after Christmas Charlton struggled, winning just three League One games until mid-March, and gaining just one point from seven matches as they dropped to 17th place.

Six wins from his final 10 games saw Charlton end the season in 13th place, 24 points off the play-offs and 19 points above the relegation zone.

"Johnnie had a successful first season as manager at Charlton last season following four years in assistant/caretaker manager roles," interim chairman Mick Buckley said.

"We wanted a young, hungry manager with a point to prove and that, coupled with his demonstrable knowledge of how to get results, gave him the edge over a strong field of candidates."