Sam Vokes scored in a 2-0 win in the home leg of Wycombe's play-off semi-final against MK Dons

Wales international striker Sam Vokes has agreed a new contract for next season with League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.

The 32-year-old joined the Chairboys from Stoke City last summer and has scored 17 goals in 49 appearances.

After beating MK Dons over two legs, Gareth Ainsworth's side will face Sunderland at Wembley on Saturday with a place in the Championship at stake.

"He's led by example on and off the pitch," manager Ainsworth said.

"Bringing Sam to Adams Park last summer was a big coup for us and I'd say that keeping him here is even more significant, after the year he's had."

Vokes began his career with Bournemouth and had spells with Wolves and Burnley before moving to Stoke in the January transfer window in 2019.

He has played 68 times for Wales, scoring 11 goals - one of them in a 3-1 win against Belgium as they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

"He's shown exactly why he's earned so many caps for his country and played in the Premier League, and he's led by example on and off the pitch," added Ainsworth.

"The owners and I share a plan to get us into the Championship and continue to build this club into something bigger and better than it's ever been before.

"Sam is a key component to making that happen and it's a real mark of the man that he's signed this contract before knowing for certain which division we'll be in."