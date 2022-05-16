Close menu

Liam Bennett: Cambridge reward young defender with new two-year contract

Liam Bennett
Liam Bennett played his first senior game for Cambridge against Oxford United in the EFL Trophy

Cambridge United defender Liam Bennett has signed a new two-year contract with an option for a further 12 months.

The 20-year-old made 10 appearances in 2021-22, making his English Football League debut in a 2-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle in February.

He joined the U's from non-league football in 2020 and was elevated to the first-team squad last year.

"He is tenacious and has a focus that all the young players can learn from," said head coach Mark Bonner.

