Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Ipswich paid Fleetwood an undisclosed fee when former boss Paul Cook signed Wes Burns

Wing-back Wes Burns has extended his contract with Ipswich Town until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Welshman agreed a three-year deal when he moved to Portman Road from Fleetwood Town last summer.

Burns, 27, made 40 appearances during his first season with the League One club, scoring 13 goals.

"He's had a really strong season and has proved to be a constant weapon for us. He has shown fantastic attitude and application," said boss Kieran McKenna.

Ipswich finished 11th in League One, 13 points outside the play-off places, and will spend a fourth season in the third tier of English football next term.

"I believe the club is only going one way, and I want to be a part of that," said Burns, a former Wales Under-21 international.