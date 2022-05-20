Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Spacey-Cale says support from fans has been instrumental in Saints success this season

Women's National League play-off final: Southampton FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers Venue: Edgeley Park Date: Saturday 21 May, 15:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Southampton FC manager Marieanne Spacey-Cale says promotion to the Championship would be a "huge step".

For Saints, who face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the National League play-off final, victory would see them play in the second tier for the first time.

"We're in a strong place, we're doing the club proud with all the success but we want more," said Spacey-Cale.

"The players are doing everything they can to prepare to be in the best place possible come the final whistle."

Saints, founded in 2017, secured the National League Southern Premier Division title in April, losing only one of 26 games during their campaign.

Former England international Spacey-Cale, who played for Arsenal for eight seasons, says her side have worked hard not to think too far ahead.

"The team said let's not get ahead of ourselves, because Wolves are going to be a very, very strong opponent," she added.

"We want them to be as relaxed, but as hungry as they always are."

Their opponents Wolves won the Women's National League Northern Premier Division in convincing fashion, also losing only one game in their campaign.

They will, however, be without manager Dan McNamara, who is away on active duty with the RAF, when they take the field at Stockport's Edgeley Park.

"We respect Wolves, we know that they've had a phenomenal season, and they won their division quite early and have continued to power through," said Spacey-Cale.

"I know Dan is not going to be there, which is tough for them so there's another emotional charge for the Wolves team."

Southampton FC secured the title in front of more than 5,000 fans at St Mary’s Stadium

While Saints have been preparing by focusing on one game at a time, Spacey-Cale feels her side - and their community - are ready for the next tier of football.

"Every season you play, you're playing for the next season not just the season you're in," she said.

"For the club, the support from the board, from the owners, the fans and for everybody involved with the club - it'll be a big step, it'll be a huge step forward."

Many of the Southampton players work for the Saints Foundation out in the community, while balancing training and their day jobs.

Promotion would mean an opportunity for the players to become paid professionals.

"This club is all about the values and people," Spacey-Cale added. "On Saturday, it's not just the players on the pitch and supporters, it's all the families they give up time seeing and being with to be part of this fantastic group.

"All those things knitted together, make you feel proud to be part of something.

"And if we can take it to the next level, then we'll be absolutely delighted that."

The final, which is being shown live on the BBC for the first time, is set to draw more attention and fans for the women's third tier.

Spacey-Cale adds: "It opens up another audience. It will showcase that there's such depth to the women's game now and there's so many clubs in this league that can push on in the future."