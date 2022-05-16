Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Harry Lewis has not made a league appearance since spending the 2017-18 season at Dundee United

Bradford City have signed Southampton goalkeeper Harry Lewis on an initial two-year deal.

The 24-year-old will join the League Two side when his Saints deal expires on 1 July.

He made three appearances for the Saints in the FA Cup in 2016-17 and spent a season on loan with Dundee United the following year.

"He is an outstanding goalkeeper who I know from my time at Southampton," boss Mark Hughes told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.