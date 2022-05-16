Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Kieron Morris has made 113 league appearances for Tranmere since joining permanently in June 2019

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Kieron Morris has signed a new two-year deal.

The 27-year-old initially joined the League Two side on loan from Walsall in January 2019 before making the move permanent that summer.

He scored five goals in 40 appearances in 2021-22 as Rovers finished ninth.

"I'm over the moon to have got it all sorted. I've always enjoyed my time here, playing in front of such supportive fans, so I'm delighted," he told the club website.