Northern Ireland are the only home nation to have a futsal team

"Regardless of if it is futsal or football, the pride is still there and for me you still get butterflies and goosebumps."

While the headlines around women's football in Northern Ireland have centred around the senior team's historic qualification for the Euro 2022 finals this summer, there is hope and optimism that the futsal team can also make history in the future.

Louise McFrederick, who represented Northern Ireland at Under-19 level, has been heavily involved in the country's futsal side, who are the only home nation to have a women's team.

"For me it is a big thing, I'm fully aware I will never represent the senior NI team," said the Linfield defender.

"You get your cap, you are wearing the same types of kits, you sing the national anthem before the games - it gives you the same buzz."

Northern Ireland's women's futsal team was only set up four years ago and they missed out by just two points in their latest European qualification tournament in Serbia.

They suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to the hosts in their opener, with a controversial disallowed goal stopping them getting a result against the odds, while they lost 2-0 to top seeds the Netherlands in their second game.

Northern Ireland beat Latvia 4-1 in their final game in Serbia

However in their final match they beat Latvia 4-1, with Beth McKay scoring a double on top of strikes by Olivia Brown and Jessica Rea, to finish third in the group.

While Northern Ireland failed to reach the next stage, McFrederick is in no doubt about the progress being made.

"Last year we played Serbia and lost 4-1 but this time we really should have had a result," said McFrederick, who described futsal as "a mix of football, basketball and Olympic handball".

"That result showed how far we have come along in the space of a year.

"We were obviously disappointed against the Netherlands, but from speaking to them they were very frustrated by how well we played and apparently their coaches gave them a rollicking after the match because they were expecting to hammer us.

"It was a really good performance against Latvia and we were unlucky it wasn't more. It was the biggest win we've had and everyone was delighted to end on a high."

Euro 2022 overlap

While McFrederick admits she will never make the senior Northern Ireland set-up, the country's futsal team certainly has no lack of talent from experienced players to up-and-coming stars.

Nadene Caldwell, Abbie Magee, Sam Kelly and Kerry Beattie, all regulars in Kenny Shiels' senior squad, have lined out for NI's futsal team before entering the full-time training camp ahead of Euro 2022.

"Deano [Caldwell] has been there from the very start, but now they are in the senior set-up ahead of the Euros they can't do the crossover," said McFrederick.

"They have had to step back for now but hopefully they will be back in the future. From talking to them they all loved it and it was a really good thing to be involved with.

"Abbie actually text me to say she was gutted she couldn't go. It shows there is a nice overlap between the two sports."

Louise McFrederick has played for Linfield for 10 years in the Women's Premiership

While the crossover has its positives for both codes, it also highlights where Northern Ireland may drop behind the leading futsal nations.

There is a domestic futsal league in Northern Ireland which is played in the off season of the Women's Premiership, however McFrederick says it is "largely played for fun".

"We are all 11-a-side players but all the nations you are up against play futsal regularly and they almost all have a professional league in their countries.

"That is the standard you are up against. On the other hand we are all 11-a-side players trying to adapt."

Qualification is possible

After missing out in Serbia, McFrederick believes qualification is possible "in the next year or two" despite the fact the team was only set up in 2018.

The 28-year-old adds reaching a major tournament with the futsal squad "would mean just as much" as the senior side qualifying for Euro 2022.

"As I said, I'm never going to make that senior Norther Ireland team. We all know how difficult it is to qualify for big tournaments when you are up against the likes of the Netherlands or the top nations.

"It keeps getting better each year. Looking at our performances and results it is very obvious that we are capable of qualifying at some stage.

"We've only been playing for four years while a lot of the teams have been playing since they were kids. We are playing catch-up but it is a goal and it is very realistic."