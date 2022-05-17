Georgia Stanway: England midfielder to leave Manchester City
England midfielder Georgia Stanway has confirmed she is leaving Manchester City.
The 23-year-old is out of contract in June and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.
Stanway made her senior debut for City as a 16-year-old and will leave as the club's top goalscorer with 57 goals in 165 appearances.
"I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer," she said.
"I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.
"Today, I leave as the club's leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies.
"A huge thank you to the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout.
"I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I'll be back as a fan if not a player."
Stanway, who has 31 England caps, won the Women's Super League with City in 2016, as well as three League Cups and three FA Cup titles.
Her last game was Sunday's FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea.
