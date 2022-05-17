Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Houghton has made 129 international appearances for England and Great Britain

Former captain Steph Houghton has been named in England's provisional 28-player squad for the Women's Euros.

The Manchester City defender has not played since January through injury and is yet to feature under Sarina Wiegman.

Chloe Kelly is back after a knee injury while Fran Kirby (illness) and Jill Scott (injury) are also included despite recently being sidelined.

However, Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs has been left out after picking up a knee injury earlier this month.

Houghton, 34, has captained England in the last three major tournaments but has handed over the armband to Leah Williamson, who will have Millie Bright and Ellen White as her vice-captains.

Kelly, 24, returned from a lengthy lay-off for Manchester City last month and has not featured in an England squad under Wiegman, who took over as Phil Neville's permanent successor last September.

Scott, 35, is on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester City but has not played since making her 162nd international appearance in England's 10-0 win over North Macedonia during last month's Women's World Cup qualifiers.

England players will report to St George's Park twice in June before playing the first of three warm-up games on 16 June against Belgium in Wolverhampton.

The Lionesses then face the Netherlands on 24 June in Leeds and have a training camp in Basel, during which they will play Switzerland on 30 June in Zurich.

Hosts England must submit their final 23-player squad for the Women's Euros on 26 June, before they face Austria in the tournament opener at Manchester United's Old Trafford on 6 July.

"We look forward to welcoming those who have been working individually and with their clubs on their fitness in the past few weeks," said Weigman.

"We are hoping to have them back on the pitch when the series of pre-camps start, so we can see where they are at."

England provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles (all Chelsea), Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes (all Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem (all Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ellen White (all Manchester City), Beth Mead, Nikita Parris (both Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).