Liam O'Neil scored once in 23 appearances during the 2021-22 season

Midfielder Liam O'Neil has become the latest Cambridge United player to agree a new contract with the club.

The 28-year-old has made 146 appearances since arriving from Chesterfield in 2017 and will now stay until at least the end of next season.

Liam Bennett, Adam May, Will Mannion, Harrison Dunk and Greg Taylor have also agreed new deals with the U's.

"I am certain we are a stronger squad with Liam as a part of it," said head coach Mark Bonner.

"His influence on the team, professionalism and character help create the environment that we want."