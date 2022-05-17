Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Matty Foulds was a Bradford fan as a boy

Full-back Matty Foulds has signed a new two-year contract with Bradford City, with the option of a further year.

The 24-year-old defender played 28 games for his hometown club this past season, scoring twice.

Foulds, whose first professional deal was at Bury, joined the Bantams last term after a spell in Italy, having previousoly been released by Everton.

"It is a real push in the right direction for me, personally," Foulds told the club website. external-link

"I have been sat in the stands at Valley Parade as a kid, so there is no better feeling than playing in front of 18,000 supporters.

"I played over 20 games last season which is the most I have got out of any season, but I think we underachieved."