Connor Wickham is set to be a free agent again after a short spell at MK Dons

Connor Wickham and Hiram Boateng are among six players set to leave MK Dons.

Former Crystal Palace striker Wickham, 29, and midfielder Boateng, 26, are being released at the end of their contracts along with Aden Baldwin, Jay Bird, John Freeman and Brandon Mason.

Josh McEachran and David Kasumu, whose contracts also expire this summer, have been offered new deals.

The League One club have taken up options to extend the contracts of Daniel Harvie and Tennai Watson.

Wickham was signed on a short-term deal in January after being released by Preston.

He started just two league matches for the Dons, who were beaten by Wycombe in the play-off semi-finals.

Boateng made 37 appearances this season and 66 in total since being signed in 2019.