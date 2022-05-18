Travis Johnson released by Crewe Alexandra after contract offer is withdrawn
Defender Travis Johnson is leaving Crewe after the relegated League One club withdrew a contract offer.
The 21-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, was offered a new deal.
However, he has now been released along with Will Jaaskelainen, Chris Porter, Scott Kashket, Luke Murphy, Tyreece Onyeka, Joe Robbins, Nathan Woodthorpe and Sam Booth.
Johnson made 25 appearances this season for the Railwaymen, who finished bottom of League One.
"After recent discussions it has now been made clear that the 21-year-old will be allowed to find a new club," Crewe said.