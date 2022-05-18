Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jill Scott won seven trophies with Manchester City, including the 2016 WSL title

England midfielder Jill Scott has confirmed she will leave Manchester City when her contract ends in June.

The 35-year-old has won one Women's Super League title, three FA Cup and three League Cup winners' medals in more than eight years with the club.

She has 153 England caps and has been selected in the provisional squad for this summer's European Championships.

"I never thought I'd be here saying goodbye to Manchester City, but all good things come to an end," she said.

"Looking back at what we've achieved in terms of trophies and generally as a team, I can't really believe it."

When City signed Scott from Everton in 2013, the club had only just become a professional outfit.

It was a bold statement, signing not only a stalwart of the England midfield but also a member of the Team GB side that reached the quarter-finals of the London Olympics.

The move immediately paid off as City claimed their first major trophy, the League Cup, in Scott's first season with the club.

Scott went on to score 19 goals in 194 appearances for the club, helping them clinch the WSL title in 2016 and the first of three FA Cup titles the following season.

However, she spent the last two seasons out on loan, with former side Everton in 2020-21 and at Aston Villa this past season.

"I've had so many amazing memories along the way," she added.

"I've had some great opportunities over the last couple of seasons with my loan spells, but I've always missed everyone here and that will definitely be the case again this summer.

"It's been a real journey over the last eight or so years."

Scott has been invited to return to the Academy Stadium next season, for a match still to be confirmed, when she will be officially honoured and celebrated for her services to the club.

City head coach Gareth Taylor added: "Playing 194 games for one club is an incredible achievement. Jill has played a crucial part in so many of the team's successes over the years alongside making such a difference to the game as a whole.

"Her dedication and commitment to this club both on and off the pitch is testament to her character and she leaves Manchester City with legend status and the gratitude of everybody here for her contributions."