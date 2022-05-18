Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Ex-Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald had not played a competitive match since July 2020 when he joined Dundee United in February

Former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald is among a number of players leaving Dundee United this summer.

McDonald joined on a short-term deal in February as he relaunched his career following a kidney transplant.

Benjamin Siegrist, Adrian Sporle, Max Biamou and Florent Hoti will also move on while Dylan Levitt and Marc McNulty's loan spells have ended.

Talks continue with Player of the Year Ian Harkes, Lewis Neilson, Flynn Duffy and Finn Robson over extended deals

Swiss keeper Siegrist, 30, played 145 times in four years and made a number of crucial saves as United claimed fourth place this season and secured European football.

Argentine defender Sporle, 26, spent three years in Scotland after joining from Banfield.