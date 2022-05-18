Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cliftonville are two points clear at the top of the Women's Premiership table after beating Mid Ulster 8-0 while nearest challengers Glentoran were held by Sion Swifts.

Louise McDaniel scored twice as the Reds hammered promoted Mid Ulster.

Glentoran's Chloe McCarron cancelled out Cora Chambers' opener for Sion.

Linifeld came from a goal down to beat Derry City 3-1 at the Brandywell and Crusaders Strikers held off a Lisburn fightback to win 5-2.

It was a good night for Cliftonville who put on a show at Solitude to make it five wins from five matches.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan opened the scoring for the Reds on five minutes before Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Caitlin McGuinness made it three in 12 minutes for the hosts.

Megan Moran made it four on 20 minutes after reacting quickest from a corner and McDaniel made it five before the break as the title challengers laid down a marker.

Goalkeeper Lilie Crooks hit the crossbar from a free-kick in her own half as Mid Ulster looked for a response, but it was the Reds who next found the target when Abbie Magee made it six midway through the half.

McDaniel grabbed her second of the game to make it seven and Kelsie Burrows completed the rout late on as the Reds boosted their goal difference on top of a crucial three points.

The surprise of the night came in Strabane where Sion Swifts battled to a point at high-flying Glentoran.

The hosts took the lead when Chambers, a Northern Ireland youth international, netted from a corner on 28 minutes.

However Glentoran hit back six minutes later when Chloe McCarron netted seven minutes before the break but the title challengers could not find a winner against a solid Sion defence.

Billy Clarke's side can respond next Wednesday when they travel to Solitude to take on the league leaders.

Linfield and Crusaders win

Linfield survived a scare against Derry to come back from a goal down to win 3-1 at the Brandywell.

Derry, under new manager Ryan McConville, who won the league title with the Blues in 2016, took a surprise lead through Tara O'Connor on 20 minutes.

However two goals in three minutes put Linfield in front. Emily Reid struck in the 79th minute before Rhyleigh Marks completed the comeback on 82 minutes.

Ebony Lecky added a third in injury-time to secure three points for Linfield, who remain in fourth but are level of points with Sion in third.

Northern Ireland striker Emily Wilson netted twice in the first half as Crusaders powered past Lisburn. Wilson opened the scoring inside two minutes and she doubled her tally on 17 minutes before Beth Chalmers added a third in first-half injury-time.

Abbie Burnett pulled a goal back for Lisburn straight after the restart and Sarah Stevenson reduced the margin to one eight minutes later.

However any hopes of a Lisburn comeback were ended late on when Darcy Boyle extended Crusaders' margin, who added a fifth in injury-time through Faith Johnston.