Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999

Midfielder Ryan Yates says Nottingham Forest are going to Wembley for the play-off final to "do the business" and deliver "bigger nights" for the club.

Forest face Huddersfield on 29 May after beating Sheffield United on penalties at home on Tuesday.

Victory at Wembley would end the Reds' 23-year Premier League absence.

"We want Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United coming to the City Ground every week and we're not going to settle until that happens," Yates said.

"It's a great night but we want bigger nights."

Goalkeeper Brice Samba saved three spot kicks as Forest won the penalty shootout 3-2 after the Blades won the drama-packed second leg 2-1 to leave the semi-final tie deadlocked 3-3 on aggregate.

Forest, a side that spent 46 of the first 52 days of the season in the relegation places, now head to Wembley for the first time in 30 years for what will be their their first-ever play-off final.

Home fans spilled on the pitch at the City Ground to celebrate the achievement, but midfielder Yates said "we've achieved nothing" yet.

"We need to go there (Wembley) with a gameplan and do the business," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's incredible, but this is Nottingham Forest - we want to be at Wembley, we want to be in the Premier League.

"We're looking forward to it (the final) - no nerves, stick to the plan and if we perform to our level I'm sure we'll go into the Premier League."