Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Ollie Tanner is Cardiff's third signing of the summer

Cardiff City have signed winger Ollie Tanner from Isthmian Premier Division side Lewes for an undisclosed fee.

The forward, 20, becomes the Bluebirds' third signing of the week after they agreed deals with Forest Green's Ebou Adams and goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Tanner had been set to join Tottenham Hotspur in January but turned down the move after agreement between the clubs.

"When his move fell through with Tottenham, we were all over it," Cardiff boss Steve Morison said.

Tanner is a former Arsenal academy player who joined Lewes after leaving Bromley.

Morison says he will be given his chance to impress in the Cardiff first team.

"We monitored him for the rest of the season, and he did really well," he added.

"He wants to be a part of it. We want people who want to be here, so we're giving him a platform to build on and it's up to him to take the opportunity now.

"He comes in as his first experience of full-time football, but we'll nurture him and manage him right."

Tanner says he chose Cardiff after seeing the club give a chance to young players since the appointment of Morison, who managed the Welsh side's under-23s side before succeeding Mick McCarthy as first-team boss.

"I'm very excited. It's a massive club, and I can't wait to get going," he said.

"There were a lot of young boys last season who got a good chance here, and it appealed to me massively. The manager really sold it to me and I thought it would be perfect."

Cardiff are understood to have paid a fee of around £50,000 for Tanner.