Liam Hogan (right) joined Stockport in February 2021

Stockport County have released captain Liam Hogan after sealing their return to the English Football League.

The 33-year-old defender made 36 appearances this season as the Hatters won the National League title.

Defenders Lois Maynard, 33, and Jamie Stott, 24, and midfielder Tom Walker, 26, have also been released.

Goalkeeper Ben Hinchcliffe, 33, defender Ash Palmer, 29 and forward Myles Hippolyte, 27, have all been offered new deals.

"I was brought into the club with the objective of getting back into the Football League - from that point of view it's mission accomplished and I can honestly say that I'm leaving with a smile on my face," Hogan told the club website. external-link

"Being captain of this great club is something I won't ever forget."