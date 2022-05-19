Davis impressed when he came off the bench for Rangers in Seville

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis was non-committal about his future after his side's crushing Europa League final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 37-year-old Northern Ireland captain's Ibrox contract expires at the end of this season.

He came on as a second-half substitute and scored a penalty as Rangers lost in a shootout to Frankfurt in Seville.

"I don't know, I don't really want to think about that tonight," Davis told BT Sport when asked about his future.

Speaking on the pitch immediately after the game, Northern Ireland's record caps holder was visibly crestfallen as he looked ahead to Saturday's Scottish Cup final in which Rangers will face Hearts.

"We have obviously got a massive game again on Saturday as well and hopefully we get a winner's medal there, but we need to get over the disappointment of this tonight first," he added.

There had been speculation after Northern Ireland's World Cup qualification campaign ended in November that Davis, who has made 134 appearances for his country, would retire from international football but he played in two friendlies in March.

Wednesday night's final ended 1-1 after extra-time, with Davis' fellow substitute Aaron Ramsey being the only one to miss a spot-kick as Frankfurt won the shootout 5-4.

Over 100,000 Rangers supporters had travelled to Seville for the occasion, and Davis, who impressed when he came on and went close to scoring, could not hide his disappointment at the defeat.

"Whenever you get to a final it always hurts if you don't come away with the trophy, and that is the same tonight," he explained.

"The teams that we have beaten and the way the boys have performed on this journey has been unbelievable and I really felt coming into this game that we would go on to win it, so it is a major disappointment.

"At the same time I couldn't be more proud of all the lads, the staff and the fans, everybody associated with the club.

"We know how difficult it is to get here, we came here determined to do everything we could and we left everything out on the pitch to try and get the result that we wanted. Unfortunately it hasn't happened for us, it is going to be a sore one to take.

"I just want to thank all the fans for their support throughout this journey. They have travelled in their numbers here again, with hundreds of thousands watching round the world as well. I just want to say thank-you to them. It's been a great journey but it was disappointment in the end."