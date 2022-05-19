Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Sorba Thomas has recorded 16 assists so far this season for Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 23-year-old Wales international has made 16 assists in all competitions for the Championship side this season.

He came off the bench in Monday's play-off semi-final win over Luton to set up the winning goal for Jordan Rhodes.

Thomas, who came through West Ham's academy, joined Town from non-league Boreham Wood in January 2021.

"Sorba already had a long-term contract in place, but this new deal is reward and recognition for his performances this season," head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club website. external-link

"It's very pleasing that he wants to commit two more years to Huddersfield Town."