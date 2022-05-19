Sorba Thomas: Huddersfield Town winger extends contract until 2026
Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.
The 23-year-old Wales international has made 16 assists in all competitions for the Championship side this season.
He came off the bench in Monday's play-off semi-final win over Luton to set up the winning goal for Jordan Rhodes.
Thomas, who came through West Ham's academy, joined Town from non-league Boreham Wood in January 2021.
"Sorba already had a long-term contract in place, but this new deal is reward and recognition for his performances this season," head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club website.
"It's very pleasing that he wants to commit two more years to Huddersfield Town."