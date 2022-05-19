Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Carlisle United finished 20th in League Two this season

Carlisle United have signed midfielder Owen Moxon on a two-year-deal.

The 24-year-old has spent the past five seasons with Annan Athletic, scoring 15 goals in 148 appearances for the Galabankies.

Boss Paul Simpson told the club website: "It's one we've been working on in the background probably, if I'm going to be honest with you, since the day I decided I was staying.

"I'm really pleased that I've got it all agreed."

