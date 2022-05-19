Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Christian Eriksen has been influential since joining Brentford, who would like to keep him at the club

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is "convinced" he will have a chance to keep Christian Eriksen at the club beyond this summer.

The midfielder, 30, joined the Bees on a six-month deal in January.

Brentford have won six of the eight games the Denmark international has started, losing only once.

Frank told Thursday's news conference: "I know I am optimistic but I also picked up the phone and said, 'Hey, do you want to come to Brentford?'

"No-one thought about that six months ago. I would love to say 100 per cent, but I am convinced there is a good chance he can wear the Brentford shirt."

Former club Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester United are among the clubs linked with Eriksen, and Frank says it is a "win-win" situation for the Dane.

"Either he signs with us and everyone is going to be happy and the fans will build a statue of him outside the stadium in two or three years' time, or he goes to a bigger level and fans will applaud him and we will all say, 'Thank you for this time, go forward'," Frank said.

Eriksen resumed his playing career with Brentford after collapsing while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer.

He has been fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), a type of pacemaker, after suffering cardiac arrest and has been arguably Brentford's stand-out player in the matches he has played.

"He helped the team, he gave something to the fans they had never seen before at this level," Frank said. "We helped him back to his football life again."

'Maybe I shouldn't have said that'

Brentford, who are 11th in the table, will conclude their debut Premier League season against relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday.

Frank has refused to be drawn into suggestions the game gives his side a chance for revenge for a video taunting him involving two Leeds players two years ago.

Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper were seen chanting, "mind the gap, Thomas Frank" in footage shot during Leeds' promotion celebrations in 2020, as Brentford remained in the Championship.

It followed suggestions by Frank that Leeds would fear facing his side at their then-ground Griffin Park in the second tier.

Frank said: "The crazy thing is I don't know why that video came. I think the only thing I said before that game was they would probably fear to come to Griffin Park because we were in good form. That was the only thing.

"In hindsight, maybe I shouldn't have said that. People think I do mind games, but I don't do mind games. I'm just honest. I'm just speaking what I see from my perspective."