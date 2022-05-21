Last updated on .From the section Football

Wrexham's Paul Mullin and Michael Cheek of Bromley have top scored for their sides this season

FA Trophy Final: Wrexham v Bromley Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Sunday, 22 May Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport online. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wrexham will be looking to bounce back after promotion disappointment when they face rival National League side Bromley in Sunday's FA Trophy final.

The Dragons finished runners-up to Stockport County and will bid to end their 14-year absence from the Football League via the play-offs.

Before that Wrexham will be hoping for success in a final they won in 2013.

Bromley will be appearing in their second final having lost on penalties to Brackley Town in 2018.

"There's no getting away from what we've got left to play for this season," Wrexham captain Luke Young said.

"Obviously the main aim at the start of the season is to achieve promotion and we've certainly got a chance to do that.

"To have the cup run that we've had and to get to the final of the FA Trophy, it's something that we are going for to win.

"We've shown that throughout the competition with the teams that we've put out, which have been strong."

Bromley ended Wrexham's five-game National League winning streak when the sides played out a goalless draw at Hayes Lane in March.

Earlier in the season, goals from Reece Hall-Johnson and Paul Mullin gave the Welsh side a 2-0 win over the team from south-east London, who had Liam Trotter sent-off.

"We know what Wrexham have done in the league this year to get 88 points, that is an extraordinary amount of points, so we know the qualities they have," said Bromley's Ben Margetson, who is not eligible for the final having not registered before the semi-finals.

"We played them not long ago at home and it was a goalless game which could have gone either way. We know we have enough quality in our team to hurt them as well.

"We are going into the game as a team with confidence that we can beat them on the day."

Wrexham finished second in the National League's regular season while Bromley ended their league campaign in 10th spot - seven points off the play-offs.

Both sides have beaten National League rivals on the road to Wembley.

Andy Woodman's team overcame Dover Athletic, Aldershot Town and Solihull Moors, as well as beating Tonbridge Angels on penalties and a semi-final victory against York City.

Wrexham hit five goals in home wins over Gloucester City and Folkestone Invicta before seeing off Boreham Wood, Notts County and a notable semi-final triumph over Stockport.