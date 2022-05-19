Sunderland are likely to have sold around 46,000 tickets for the final at Wembley

Sunderland's overwhelmingly stronger Wembley following could work both ways as they head to Saturday's League One play-off final to face an outnumbered Wycombe Wanderers, says boss Alex Neil.

The Wearsiders wanted an even bigger allocation but the English Football League refused on segregation grounds.

Wycombe will have around 22,000 fans, as opposed to Sunderland's 46,000.

"I certainly think the fans can have a bearing on the players and the team," Neil told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"You hope the players respond to the backing and find that little bit extra, but if I was Wycombe you'd dress it up the opposite way."

Although far from the capacity of the Stadium of Light, Sunderland have played in front of average gates of 31,426 this season, with a regular-season high of 38,395 against Doncaster.

Nearly 45,000 attended the Sheffield Wednesday semi-final first-leg tie.

'It would be a huge disappointment if we weren't successful'

Despite the Chairboys having been in the Championship as recently as last season, the bookmakers have Sunderland down as favourites to go up.

In terms of size of club, stadium and fanbase and wage bill, the Black Cats dwarf their opponents and took four points from six against Buckinghamshire club this season.

"I think you can present it to their players as making them the underdogs and sort of create a siege mentality," Neil added.

"Both teams will do whatever they have to do to motivate themselves and get ready for the game."

Throughout the play-off period, Neil has been at pains to reject any significance of Sunderland's woeful play-off record, which has seen them lose three play-off finals and bow out at the semi-final stage twice.

They have at least banished their Wembley blues with last season's EFL Trophy triumph, but there remains expectation for the club to get it right this season, having spent four years in the third tier.

"I think for us, in terms of where we are, it would be a huge disappointment if we weren't successful on Saturday," the Scot added.

"I don't want to be in League One but you have to earn the right. What we need to do is focus on this and what we need to do."

Although beaten away by MK Dons, Wycombe's 2-0 first-leg lead was enough to see them into the final

Neil respect for 'dangerous' Wycombe

Regardless of the favourites tag, former Hamilton, Norwich and Preston boss Neil is fully aware of the threat Wycombe pose.

The semi-final win over two-legs against MK Dons was a stunning outcome against a side who missed out on automatic promotion by just two points.

"MK Dons were really pleasing on the eye, they are a nice team who play well with nice passing movements, but at the end of the day it's about how you navigate the tie," Neil continued.

"As I said before, Wycombe have got a great trait of finding whatever necessary means to win a game with a lot of experience and because of that they're an extremely different opponent and a dangerous opponent."