Harrison Biggins captained Fleetwood on occasion last season

Doncaster Rovers have signed midfielder Harrison Biggins following his release by Fleetwood Town, on a two-year deal.

The Sheffield-born 26-year-old returns to South Yorkshire in linking up with Rovers, after five years, six goals and 101 games with the Cod Army.

Biggins, the son of ex-Stoke striker Wayne, scored five goals in 37 games for Fleetwood last season.

"The intention this season is to get this club back into League One," Biggins told the club website. external-link

"That's my aim, I want to be successful and I think this is the perfect place to come and get trophies."

