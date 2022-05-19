Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Charlie Savage has represented Wales at Under-17 and Under-19 level

Manchester United's Wales youth international Charlie Savage has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 19-year-old midfielder, son of ex-Wales international Robbie Savage, has signed a deal which will keep at Old Trafford until at least 2025 with the option of a further year.

Savage joined United's academy aged nine.

He made his senior debut against Young Boys in the Champions League in December 2021.

Savage had signed his first professional contract with United in April 2021.