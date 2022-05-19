Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Whelan has been a key part of Bristol Rovers' midfield this season with 31 League Two appearances

Glenn Whelan, Brett Pitman and Leon Clarke are among 13 players released by promoted Bristol Rovers.

Rovers secured a return to League One with a dramatic dramatic 7-0 victory over Scunthorpe United on the final day of the season.

Irish international Whelan, 38, made 33 appearances since joining last summer, including the victory against the Iron.

Pitman, 34, scored four goals but spent the second half of the season on loan at National League side Eastleigh.

Veteran striker Clarke, 37, scored on his Bristol Rovers debut after signing on transfer deadline day last August from Shrewsbury Town. He endured a long period on the sidelines, however, after suffering a hamstring injury in his second match and was limited to only 11 appearances for the club.

Junior Brown, Cameron Hargreaves, Cian Harries, Ollie Hulbert, Ben Liddle, Pablo Martinez, Tom Mehew, Jon Nolan, Kieran Phillips and Lucas Tomlinson are also all released from Joey Barton's side following the end of the 2021-22 season.

Left-back Sam Heal, 19, who has been part of the Rovers academy, has been offered a six-month contract with the club, while academy graduates Jamie Egan and Harvey Greenslade have signed professional contracts.