Hughes signed a two-and-a-half year deal when he joined Dunfermline in mid-November

Dunfermline Athletic are seeking a new manager following the departure of John Hughes.

The Fife club were relegated from the Championship via the play-offs and say the 57-year-old "intimated to the board his wish to stand down".

Former Hibs, Falkirk and Ross County boss Hughes joined Dunfermline in November, replacing Peter Grant.

Hughes won seven of his 23 league matches to lift the Pars off the bottom but could not save them from the drop.

Having finished ninth, Dunfermline lost out to Queen's Park 1-0 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final.

"Our search for a new manager is well under way and we will commence interviews with preferred candidates shortly," said chairman David Cook.

"Our aim is to target a first team coaching staff with fresh energy, drive and enthusiasm to help take the club forward in League 1."