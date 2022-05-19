Dundee narrow manager search to five candidates

Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Dundee announced Mark McGhee's departure once relegation to the Championship was confirmed

Dundee say they are working from a shortlist of five managerial candidates as they seek a replacement for Mark McGhee.

The 64-year-old has left Dens Park following the club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

He had replaced James McPake on a short-term deal in February.

"The interview process is under way and the first round of interviews will be completed early next week," read a brief statement.