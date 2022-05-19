Close menu

Dundee narrow manager search to five candidates

Mark McGhee
Dundee announced Mark McGhee's departure once relegation to the Championship was confirmed

Dundee say they are working from a shortlist of five managerial candidates as they seek a replacement for Mark McGhee.

The 64-year-old has left Dens Park following the club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

He had replaced James McPake on a short-term deal in February.

"The interview process is under way and the first round of interviews will be completed early next week," read a brief statement.

