Dundee narrow manager search to five candidates
Last updated on .From the section Dundee
Dundee say they are working from a shortlist of five managerial candidates as they seek a replacement for Mark McGhee.
The 64-year-old has left Dens Park following the club's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.
He had replaced James McPake on a short-term deal in February.
"The interview process is under way and the first round of interviews will be completed early next week," read a brief statement.
