Ruel Sotiriou scored nine league goals for Leyton Orient this season

Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 21-year-old academy graduate scored nine goals for the O's as they finished 13th in the table.

Sotiriou scored seven times after manager Richie Wellens joined the club in March and was awarded the League Two player of the month award in March.

"I'm really happy to have signed the new deal here and to have got it over the line" he told the club website. external-link

"I'm looking forward to focusing on next season now.

"This is the club that I started my career at, and with the group we have here now, I feel that we have a real chance of doing something good next season.

"The gaffer has really put his trust in me, and I really enjoy the style of play, I think it suits me well."