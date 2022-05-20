Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Veatriki Sarri scored in Birmingham City's victory over Arsenal this season and has been a key member of the team

Birmingham City forward Veatriki Sarri has turned down a new deal with the club following their relegation from the Women's Super League.

The Greek forward joined in January 2021 from Sheffield United and scored four goals in 26 appearances this season.

Her current deal is set to expire this summer.

Captain Louise Quinn, who finished top goalscorer this season, remains under contract for the 2022-23 campaign.

Meanwhile, the club have exercised the option to extend winger Jade Pennock's contract for another year.

Birmingham, who were relegated after picking up 11 points from 22 games in the WSL this season, have also offered extensions to Jamie Finn, Emily Whelan, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Christie Murray.

Discussions are ongoing with midfielder Lucy Whipp, while goalkeeper Marie Hourihan will depart following the expiration of her contract.

Winger Lucy Quinn, defenders Gemma Lawley, Cecilie Sandvej and Harriet Scott, forwards Sarah Ewens and Libby Smith and midfielder Lily Simkin all remain in contract.

Scotland midfielder Lisa Robertson will return to Celtic following her season-long loan spell with the Blues.