Why Steven Gerrard could hold key to Liverpool beating Man City to title on final day

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Steven Gerrard looks disconsolate in April 2014 after his slip against Chelsea
Steven Gerrard's slip against Chelsea in April 2014 was a major factor in Liverpool falling short in the title race

Manchester City's Premier League title equation is as simple as it gets - beat Aston Villa on the final day of the season and the crown is theirs for the fourth time in five years.

Pep Guardiola and his players know destiny lies totally in their own hands. Fulfil their side of the bargain and there will be another title party at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

And yet there is a mouth-watering subplot as City seek victory against Villa at the same time as their relentless pursuers Liverpool try to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, before hoping the fates favour them.

In this case, the central character is one of the most significant figures in Liverpool's history who, albeit at a distance as Aston Villa's manager, has the opportunity to help take the one major trophy the eluded him in a magnificent career back to Anfield.

As on so many occasions before in his career, plenty of Liverpool fans will regard Steven Gerrard as their best hope of winning a Premier League title.

Gerrard's sole professional focus on Sunday will be to get the result at City that will round off a topsy-turvy season of transition and early rebuilding at Villa Park.

The former Liverpool captain would not be human, however, if his thoughts did not occasionally stray to the potential impact of Villa getting a result, with his beloved boyhood club then beating Wolves to win the third part of a potentially historic quadruple.

Gerrard will take Manchester City game '100% serious' - Klopp

The prospect is out there, hanging over what all logic says should be a routine City win against a team with only half their current points total of 90, lying in 14th place.

In among Gerrard's glorious successes at Liverpool, which include winning the Champions League, Uefa Cup, FA Cup and League Cup, there exists the agonising moment when his famous Anfield slip against Chelsea in late April 2014 allowed Demba Ba to score, leading to a 2-0 win for Jose Mourinho's side. It was the catalyst for Brendan Rodgers' team blowing their lead at the last moment, leaving Manchester City as the beneficiaries.

Is this the moment for redemption, of sorts, for Gerrard's biggest disappointment?

It is the stuff of nightmares for City. The stuff of romance for Liverpool.

This is real life, though, and all the form and common sense suggests City will be champions again when the final whistle goes on Sunday.

If, as the title race tightened in recent weeks with Liverpool eating into a lead that once stood at 14 points, you had offered Guardiola's City the opportunity of winning their last game at home to seal the title, the suspicion is they would have signed up.

And one big point of difference is they are facing Gerrard the manager trying to build something at Villa. This is not Gerrard the world-class midfielder and inspirational leader with the ability to shape a game single-handedly.

A sign is held up with a mocked-up image of Steven Gerrard and the words 'Caution - we must not let it slip'
Steven Gerrard never won a league title as a player despite near misses with Liverpool, most notably in 2014

It is still one of those little twists that seem to accompany every last-day title climax for Manchester City, but also one this experienced, high-quality group of players have proved strong enough to cope with.

In 2012, it was the last-minute Sergio Aguero goal that beat Queens Park Rangers to edge out Manchester United on goal difference and bring the title back to Manchester City for the first time in 44 years.

In 2014, it was a decisive final-day win against West Ham United that claimed it for Manuel Pellegrini's team at the last gasp to inflict more title heartbreak on Gerrard and Liverpool.

In 2019, City had to win their concluding game at Brighton to keep Liverpool at bay in an epic title battle in which Jurgen Klopp's side only lost one league game all season - at Etihad Stadium. They duly did, prevailing 4-1 after a Glenn Murray goal saw them fall behind early on.

City will have cautious confidence they can finish off the job to claim one major prize from a season where they have had to pull themselves together following another devastating Champions League demise, losing a semi-final to Real Madrid that they had in their hands in the 90th minute of the second leg at the Bernabeu.

This is a battle-hardened, richly talented team who have been over course and distance several times in recent seasons in exactly this scenario. It would be a major surprise if City slipped with the line in sight.

Villa, however, have a style that could trouble a City side with a makeshift defence, coping with injuries to the outstanding Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

The 37-year-old Fernandinho was, understandably, exposed in an unfamiliar role in the 2-2 draw at West Ham and Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who has the dynamism and pace to inflict damage in behind, will be looking to the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Philippe Coutinho to provide the ammunition.

Coutinho's status at Liverpool does not compare to Gerrard's, but the Brazilian was also on the pitch against Chelsea that day in April 2014, and he too could play a role in helping his former club to the title.

City are firm favourites and rightly so - but there has been many a twist in title tales and Gerrard's very presence has provided an intriguing narrative and potential headline grabber.

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by Rooto, today at 15:14

    Klopp's behaviour is really bad, putting pressure on another Team Manager just begging them to win the game!!! VAR supported liVARpool will fail and lets hope they will pick up some injuries and lose Champhions league as well!!!

  • Comment posted by Redman, today at 15:14

    The match will be an anti-climax as City will absolutely trounce Villa. Nothing Gerrard can do to stop that. But at least Liverpool's chase of City added some excitement to the end of the season rather than the usual procession.

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 15:13

    The trophy will be at City at the start of the game. Imagine if Villa did somehow manage to sort this out. Would love the Premier League to take the trophy to Anfield by helicopter. Blades stop turning, door slides open and out steps Steven Gerrard with the Premier League trophy to hand to Jordan Henderson. Imagine the scenes.

    Won't happen though. I think City will win comfortably.

    • Reply posted by Rooto, today at 15:16

      Rooto replied:
      I thought you going to finish with "when blades stop".. and helicopter fall in to salah,mane VVD!!! darn!!! everyone can dream as they want!!!

  • Comment posted by Rooto, today at 15:12

    Gerrard will slip again!!!

  • Comment posted by Dozzio86, today at 15:12

    Oil City will win 5-0

  • Comment posted by What goes around, today at 15:12

    Steven Gerrard was right. The amount of decisions favouring LFC this season need looking at by the FA.

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 15:11

    No. Next.

  • Comment posted by Theme from Gutbuster, today at 15:11

    Lovely to dream but just can't see it happening

  • Comment posted by the doc, today at 15:04

    Park the 🚌 - city draw & LFC win the league 😂😂

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 15:03

    var and the officials will make sure man City win title don't worry about that

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 15:09

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Really?? A Liverpool fan complaining about VAR....

  • Comment posted by Aus Wolf, today at 15:02

    It'd be good if the scores were close in both of the City and Liverpool games with 10 minutes to go. Squeaky-bum cliffhanger!

  • Comment posted by What goes around, today at 15:02

    Expect more controversial decisions. Liverpool will have to win, otherwise it will have been a waste of time, all the ‘help’ they’ve been given all season to pave the way.

    They will all adhere to the narrative, written at the beginning of the season. Refs, VAR, Media and officials alike. They dare not venture off script now.

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 15:08

      Timefiller replied:
      Eh?

  • Comment posted by A bloke, today at 15:02

    Just park the bus... 11 man defense.. do not let city come close to the 18 yard box.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 15:10

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Where's Vincent Kompany when you need him....

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 15:02

    I'd say the "Liverpool winning the league" ship has already sailed. We dropped some silly points but certain officials have made it easier for City. I'm looking at you Paul Tierney.

    • Reply posted by benjo265, today at 15:12

      benjo265 replied:
      I don't support either team but surely you can't deny that over the last few seasons Liverpool have had the run of the green with incorrect VAR decisions

  • Comment posted by Ubler, today at 15:01

    Zzzzzzzzzzz. As if this nonsense hasn't been published by every other news outlet already.

  • Comment posted by Bojku23, today at 15:00

    As a Liverpool fan, I resigned myself to the fact that City were going to win the title after our 2-2 draw with them weeks ago. They just rarely ever drop points and they certainly aren't doing it at home against a bang average Villa side.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:59

    Nothing to do with this story but as a Swindon fan I think Port Vale should be deducted points for the actions of their fans last night. maybe this would start making clubs think about measures to control them.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 14:57

    Slippy G owes us. He let us down that day. Cost us the title.

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:59

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      Haha.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 14:53

    It would be a great twist if Villa pulled the rug from City. But you could argue an ex Everton manager will have had just as big an impact, should Liverpool prevail. I live the drama so for that reason I hope there's twists and turns and a last minute league winner!

  • Comment posted by Sir Roger Hunt, today at 14:52

    Villa have as much chance of getting anything at city as Boris admiting he is a liar and resigning. I won't be holding my breath

    • Reply posted by Theme from Gutbuster, today at 15:15

      Theme from Gutbuster replied:
      What deluded amoebas downvoted this?!

