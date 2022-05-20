Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Kristian Pedersen scored two goals in his final three matches for Birmingham

Kristian Pedersen and Jeremie Bela are among players leaving Birmingham City.

Defender Pedersen, 27, and forward Bela, 29, are being released at the end of their contracts along with Yoane Zohore, Renedi Masampu, Archie Matthews, Oriol Soldevila, Kane Thompson-Sommers and Connal Trueman.

The club have taken up options to extend the contracts of Josh Andrews, Odin Bailey and Ryan Stirk by a year.

Tate Campbell and Adan George have also been given new deals.

Pedersen made 155 league appearances during a four-year spell at St Andrew's, featuring 38 times in all competitions this season.

Bela, signed from Spanish club Albacete in November 2019, made 96 league appearances for the Blues, scoring seven goals.