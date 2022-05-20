Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Blackburn have extended Ben Brereton Diaz's deal but the striker has been linked with a move away

Midfielder Joe Rothwell is one of eight players set to leave Blackburn, but the club have extended striker Ben Brereton Diaz's contract to 2023.

Midfielder Rothwell, 27, has confirmed he wants to leave Ewood Park.

Bradley Johnson, Jacob Davenport, Harry Chapman, Luke Brennan, Connor McBride, Sam Durrant and Joe Nolan also depart.

Rovers have taken up options to extend the contracts of Dan Butterworth, Tyler Magloire and Jordan Eastham until next year, along with Brereton Diaz.

Chile international Brereton Diaz, 23, scored 22 goals this season and has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.