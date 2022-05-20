Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Kelvin Mellor won promotion from League Two three times - with Crewe in his first spell in 2012, at Blackpool in 2017 and with Morecambe in 2021

Defender Kelvin Mellor has returned for a second spell at Crewe Alexandra.

The Crewe-born 31-year-old first joined the club from non-league Nantwich Town aged 17 in 2008 and went onto make 92 appearances before leaving in 2014 to join Plymouth.

He has been given a one-year deal after being released by Carlisle, who signed him last summer.

Mellor's career has also included spells with Bradford City, Morecambe and Blackpool.

His arrival is the second signing made by new Crewe boss Alex Morris following midfielder Conor Thomas, who joined from Cheltenham Town on Thursday.

Crewe were relegated back to League Two this season after finishing bottom of the League One table with only seven wins.

