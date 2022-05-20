Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Archie Davies played 75 times in two seasons for Crawley Town

Defender Archie Davies is one of six players released by Crawley Town.

The 23-year-old played 37 times for the League Two club this season and joins Henry Burnett, Tyler Frost, Alfie Jones, Reece Grego-Cox and Ricardo German in leaving the club.

Crawley, who finished 12th in League Two, have 23 players under contract for next season including top scorers Tom Nichols and Kwesi Appiah.

Talks are still going on with eight players over new deals.

Nine-goal forward Ashley Nadesan is among players including Alex Battle, Emmanuel Adebowale, Sam Matthews, Mark Marshall, Taylor Seymour and Jordan Tunnicliffe.

Crawley are still looking for a new manager after John Yems left the club earlier this month amid allegations of racism and discriminatory conduct.