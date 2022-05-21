Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey beat Guernsey 1-0 to win the first Muratti Vase final since 2019.

Jersey goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet made two good saves at either end of a goalless first half at Springfield.

Ross Allen had two good chances early in the second period for Guernsey before Lorne Bickley headed Jersey into the lead with 21 minutes to go.

Will Fazakerley hit the Jersey bar with a header 11 minutes from full time as the hosts held on to win on the inter-island game's return after Covid-19.

The win takes Jersey's tally to 57 wins, with Guernsey having won the title 47 times and Alderney once in 1920.

Guernsey have not scored a goal in open play in a Muratti since they last won in 2017 having lost 1-0 when they last played at Springfield in 2018 and 3-1 on penalties in 2019 after a goalless draw.

