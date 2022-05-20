Last updated on .From the section Irish

Robbie Benson put Dundalk ahead on 10 minutes at the Brandywell

Derry City remain seven points behind League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers after Friday's 2-1 loss to Dundalk at the Brandywell.

A smashing effort from Robbie Benson put the Lilywhites in front inside 10 minutes and they led at the break.

Sub James Akintunde levelled on 74 but Pat Hoban hit Dundalk's winner on 82 after a Derry defensive mistake.

Derry's Will Patching hit the crossbar in stoppage time as the Foylesiders fell to a second consecutive defeat.

Leaders Rovers were 3-0 winners at UCD on Thursday and Derry were unable to cut into the Hoops' advantage.

Dundalk earn first away win of season

Having lost 1-0 to the Hoops last week despite dominating the majority of that game, Derry set about returning to winning ways against third-placed Dundalk.

Stephen O'Donnell's men travelled to Derry having yet to win on the road this season but they started like a house on fire and were in front early on.

Benson neatly turned on the edge of the area and unleashed a fearsome drive with his left foot leaving Brian Maher with no chance in the City goal.

Joe Thomson threatened an equaliser for the home side but his attempt was tipped round the post by Nathan Shepperd.

Benson had a golden opportunity to double Dundalk's lead before the interval but fluffed his lines from close range.

Nonetheless, a Lilywhites side which had picked up just five points from a possible 21 away from home, went in at half-time in front.

Dundalk's win moves them to within four points of the Candystripes and with a game in hand

Ruaidhri Higgins' Derry side, after only two wins in their previous seven games, needed a response.

It came with a quarter of an hour to play when substitute Akintunde peeled off his marker and powered home his header from Brandon Kavanagh's beautifully flighted free-kick.

But despite looking the more likely to go on and collect all three points, Derry were dealt a fatal blow as Hoban steered the ball beyond Maher with a cultured finish just six minutes after the Foylesiders had equalised.

Patching almost restored parity with a trademark free-kick but his attempt came back off the bar.

Higgins' side will look to bridge their now seven-point deficit to the league leaders when they head to north-west rivals Sligo Rovers on Monday night.