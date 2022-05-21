Close menu

Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain forward agrees in principle to stay at French champions

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

France forward Kylian Mbappe has agreed in principle to stay at Paris St-Germain.

The 2018 World Cup winner, 23, had been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid but has committed his future to the French champions.

Mbappe will sign a lucrative new three-year contract with PSG.

The deal is still to be signed but PSG are likely to make an announcement around their final game of the season with Metz on Saturday evening.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, writing last month, PSG were prepared to offer him a £150m signing-on fee to keep him for another two seasons.

Mbappe had agreed a financial package with Real months ago for a potential switch to Spain, but has decided not to join Carlo Ancelotti's side.

He initially joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017 and has helped them win four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons.

The Qatari-owned side were desperate to keep him and were prepared to offer the player a £21m net annual salary.

Mbappe scored in each leg against Real in the Champions League last 16 this season, but it was not enough to prevent PSG from going out 3-2 on aggregate.

He is Ligue 1's leading scorer with 25 goals and provided a further 17 assists in 34 games as PSG won the domestic title with four games to spare.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he had no idea where Mbappe would play his club football next season.

"I hope Kylian is still here for many years to come but I also can't lie. I don't know what is going to happen," said the former Tottenham boss.

"There are lots of rumours going around but the player is the one who will have to talk about this."

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by JackyC, today at 15:19

    No ambition then, all about the money.

    • Reply posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 15:26

      BarmbyArmy replied:
      I’ll be fair, it’s about the money no matter who he goes to. Real are hardly paupers

  • Comment posted by OldRedDave, today at 15:22

    How does FFP work again ?

    • Reply posted by fromwhereIstand, today at 15:24

      fromwhereIstand replied:
      It doesn't.

  • Comment posted by Is Fred the next Iniesta, today at 15:30

    So PSG can pay Mbappe 150 million Euro signing on fee, plus £21m a year net. FFP to be enforced my backside, what an absolute load of crap!!!

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 15:34

      kevirl replied:
      City, Newcastle PSG, Everton, the rules are being broken all over.

  • Comment posted by Flyinghurdler2, today at 15:18

    Hahahhahah Middle East money continues to ruin football and prop up PSG .

    • Reply posted by Bolt, today at 15:34

      Bolt replied:
      Reactionary as usual. Yes they offered more money but how much more? How long is the contract? Is their a clause next time he wants to leave? To what extent does he have influence over transfers and contracts(Molina called it yesterday and confirmed hes been offered influence)? Its not just the money their will be other promising things offered to him 100%. Black and white in you peoples eyes

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 15:34

    Anyone remember when 1 million seemed like a lot of money in football terms...... the money being mention is just disgusting!

  • Comment posted by Michael Gilbey, today at 15:24

    “Mbappe to Real Madrid a done deal” says Guillem Balague on Wednesday.

    Such insight.

    Get rid. Now.

    • Reply posted by Doctor of Engineering, today at 15:30

      Doctor of Engineering replied:
      He knows nothing just wants attention

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 15:22

    The numbers been thrown around are absolutely staggering. Great player but that kind of money being used in that way is sad for the sport.

  • Comment posted by Discombobulated, today at 15:30

    Don’t care how lucrative his deal is but it’s about time RM are suckered in the transfer market.

    • Reply posted by Bolt, today at 15:36

      Bolt replied:
      Yeah people acting like real are poor little victims. They are funded by the spanish royal family. Seeing them being out spent is a rare and funny occasion. Wonder what perez reaction will be to all this?

  • Comment posted by Sanj, today at 15:25

    Anyone who thinks football is about the fans is a complete 🤡

    • Reply posted by olfool, today at 15:35

      olfool replied:
      Says a fan of the Professional Football League

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 15:21

    Great tip from Guillem Ballague then

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 15:29

    Can’t be true. Guilleme Balague said it was a done deal.

  • Comment posted by DAVIDS, today at 15:25

    Pathetic, just a media circus , none of it about football

  • Comment posted by gudwin, today at 15:24

    He is a great player, but not as good as the hype that surrounds him. No where near a ronaldo or messi in their prime, but again he is still a good player.

    • Reply posted by GoalazoMachine, today at 15:39

      GoalazoMachine replied:
      Hes the real deal. Everytime he plays hes the most dangerous player on the pitch. He reminds me of R9 in the 90s, absolute electric pace and unbelievable dribbling ability. He doesnt need to do it in the Prem to prove anything. Hes torn up the CL and World Cup. Underrated in England for sure.

  • Comment posted by Fiddlesticks, today at 15:25

    150 million to sign a new contract alone.
    I mean people can argue its "value" in the context of modern football fees but when the average wage is like 30k i wish this was not my planet.

    • Reply posted by AFCDale, today at 15:39

      AFCDale replied:
      Only fans of certain clubs would try that modern football context nonsense anyway, it's ridiculous money at any time.

      Not to mention they already spent well over £350m getting him + Neymar in the 1st place.

  • Comment posted by taking the mike, today at 15:24

    150 mill sign on fee plus wages. So about 200 million for 2 years work, then can join Real Madrid then. No brainer really.

  • Comment posted by graham, today at 15:21

    Obscene

  • Comment posted by Logan Dervish, today at 15:19

    As per usual now in football, money always wins.

    • Reply posted by Bolt, today at 15:30

      Bolt replied:
      As ive said hes been offered much more than just money. Hes been offered power in the clubs transfers. Can you really blame a guy for temporarily staying at his native club when hes offered that much money and power? People act like Mbappe has no connection at all to psg like Messi and psg

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 15:37

    Greed greed greed , ridiculous amount of money to boot a piece of leather about a field ….

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 15:34

    All paid for with millions of tonnes of CO2, the French Oilers (q.v. Man City, the English Oilers)

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 15:36

      Brass Eye replied:
      Oh PS, forgot about the other nouveau riche English Oilers on Tyneside.

  • Comment posted by J K wilkinson, today at 15:33

    How can this be? The BBC had stated via that esteemed sports journo Balague, that Mbappe had already signed for Madrid.

    • Reply posted by Barwell Fleet, today at 15:36

      Barwell Fleet replied:
      He just takes a guess, all the time!

