Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Aapo Halme missed a large chunk of the season through injury

Centre-back Aapo Halme is among the players released by Barnsley as they prepare for life back in League One.

The 23-year-old Finn is one of five members of the senior squad to leave Oakwell, after the club's relegation from the Championship.

Strikers George Miller and Tomas Kalinauskas, midfielder Connor Hodgson and 19-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Jinadu will also leave the club.

Romal Palmer and Victor Adeboyejo have both been offered new deals.

Halme only made five league appearance for The Tykes this season due to injury and from the end of September only played once - in the FA Cup in February.

Miller only played once for the club, in August, before going out on loan to Walsall.

Midfielder Palmer and striker Adeboyejo, who scored three goals, were ever-presents in the side this season.