Angel di Maria helped Paris St-Germain win five Ligue 1 titles

Winger Angel di Maria is to leave Paris St-Germain after seven years with the French champions.

The Argentina international, 34, will play his final match for the club at home to Metz on Saturday, the last day of the Ligue 1 season.

"He has shown an unfailing commitment to defend our colours," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"He will be remembered by supporters as a player with an irreproachable state of mind."

Former Manchester United player Di Maria has been linked with a move to Juventus. external-link

Forward Kylian Mbappe is expected to reveal in the next few days whether he will be staying at PSG.

The 2018 France World Cup winner has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.