Rhys Oates is the Stags' top scorer this season with 12 goals, including one in the play-off semi-final first leg win over Northampton

Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates says the prospect of playing at Wembley in Saturday's League Two play-off final against Port Vale "doesn't feel real".

The Stags have endured a rollercoaster season - which included a winless run of 12 games - and clinched their play-off spot with a draw on the final day.

Their semi-final win over Northampton means they will take on Vale off the back of a six-game unbeaten run.

"It's going to be an amazing experience," Oates, 27, said.

Mansfield's league campaign also featured a club-record 11 straight home victories before their play-off semi-final win over Northampton took them to Wembley and a chance to return to the third tier for the first time since 2003.

"It's a strange one - it's doesn't feel real at the minute that you're going to play at Wembley," Oates told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We've just got to treat it like another game, play our usual game and go from there.

"I've never played there so it's every kid's dream. The end goal is to get promoted and that's what we want."

Carolyn Radford, co-owner of Mansfield Town with husband John, said the experience of going for promotion at Wembley "will be magical".

"It will be a wonderful occasion for everyone to get together and celebrate the experience," she told BBC East Midlands Today.

"We have to accept whatever happens, happens. But maybe, just maybe, this is our time."

Mansfield supporters are planning a minute's applause in the eighth minute at Wembley in support of Darrell Clarke, who wore that shirt number when he played for the Stags

For Vale boss Darrell Clarke, reaching Wembley is the climax to a challenging campaign both on the field and, for him personally, off it.

After only one win in their first six games, Clarke guided the Valiants back into the promotion picture before he spent six weeks away from the club on compassionate leave following a family bereavement.

On his return, Vale overcame a late wobble to book their play-off place with a final-day win at Exeter before their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Swindon sealed a first trip to Wembley since 1993 and their first since the stadium was rebuilt 16 years ago.

'You only enjoy it if you win'

"We must try to take the emotions out of the day," Clarke told BBC Radio Stoke. "The focus has to be doing the best for the football club, making sure we're as well prepared as we can be and the finer details have been done.

"It's very difficult because it's Wembley.

"The burden I carry is for other people. I want it so badly for other people. There's no more fitting people than the Shanahan family [the club owners], [director of football] David Flitcroft and the board of directors.

"That's where my pressure come from because you want to do well for good people."

Clarke, who signed a new five-year contract ahead of the final, has tasted a Wembley triumph before when he took Bristol Rovers into League Two via the then Conference Premier play-off final in 2016.

Now, the former Mansfield player is plotting his hometown club's downfall as he aims to take Vale back to League One after a five-season absence.

"You have to control your mindset - you can burn a lot of energy before the game," he added. "I'll have some time when my phone's off to get my thoughts into the right order.

"[Mansfield boss] Nigel [Clough]'s a good man and it's a good football club and they want to win like I do.

"You only enjoy it if you win. The end result is the focus. Nobody wants to lose finals. We'll be giving it everything."