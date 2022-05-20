Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants a reunion with Rangers defender Calvin Bassey but up to five English Premier League and two Serie A clubs are also interested in the player who is under contract until the summer of 2024. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have been scouting 23-year-old left-back Francisco Ortega, who plays for Velez Sarsfield in his homeland of Argentina. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic are closing in on a permanent deal for Benfica winger Jota, who scored 13 goals in 40 loan appearances with the Scottish Premiership champions this season. (A Bola via Scottish Sun external-link )

Hearts are lining up moves for Beerschot striker Lawrence Shankland and Livingston winger Alan Forrest, with sporting director Joe Savage saying he has opened talks with the latter's agent. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Juventus have opened talks to release on-loan Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey from his contract a year early. (Calcio Mercato via Daily Record external-link )

Connor Goldson is on the brink of a Rangers exit as manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits a new contract for the defender is unlikely to be signed. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts' Scottish Cup winning manager from 2012, Paulo Sergio, urges his old club to "squeeze" Rangers in today's final as he points to a Europa League fatigue factor. (Daily Express) external-link

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is out to bury the pain of Wednesday's loss in Seville - and the memory of his 2009 Scottish Cup final defeat with Falkirk. (Herald, subscription required) external-link

Captain Craig Gordon explains why a second Scottish Cup victory with Hearts would be a career highlight, eclipsing achievements with former club Celtic. (Scotsman, subscription required) external-link

Scotland's upcoming Nations League campaign will be broadcasted by Premier Sports and the SFA say they have committed to showing three matches in the next two years free-to-air. (Daily Express) external-link