Saido Berahino's final goal for Sheffield Wednesday came in the 4-1 win over Portsmouth on the last day of the League One season

Saido Berahino and Sam Hutchinson are leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Berahino, 28, and defenders Hutchinson, 32, and Chey Dunkley, 30, are being released at the end of their contracts.

Hutchinson has made 207 appearances for the Owls.

The club have offered new deals to Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith, whose contracts also expire this summer, and have taken up an option to extend Marvin Johnson's contract.

Former West Bromwich Albion and Stoke forward Berahino joined from Belgian side Zulte Waregem last summer and made 40 appearances, scoring nine goals.

Wednesday, who were relegated from the Championship last season, finished fourth in League One and were recently beaten in the play-offs by Sunderland.