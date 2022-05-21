Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Premier League final day Date: Sunday, 22 May Time:16:00 BST Coverage: Goals and action from seven games on Final Score, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow TV, radio & text coverage on the BBC Sport website &app

It promises to be a thrilling final day of the Premier League season - and you can stay across all the drama on the BBC.

For the first time in 10 years, the Premier League title, top-four qualification and who will be relegated is still to be decided with all 10 games kicking off at 16:00 BST on Sunday.

You can follow it all as it happens on BBC radio, TV and online - including watching the goals as they go in from the seven non-televised matches on Final Score online from 15:30 and then on BBC Two from 17:00.

There will be live commentary of both Manchester City v Aston Villa and Liverpool v Wolves as the home sides battle for the Premier League title on both BBC Radio and online.

There will also be online commentary from Leeds' crucial trip to Brentford, with the visitors knowing defeat would guarantee relegation.

You can also follow all the updates, listen to the radio commentary and watch Final Score in our live page on the BBC website, before watching the highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One and online from 22:30.